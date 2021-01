Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 20:18 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - The FBI is investigating a mysterious postcard sent to the home of cybersecurity firm FireEye's chief executive days after it found initial evidence of a suspected Russian hacking operation on dozens of U.S. government agencies and private American companies. Read full story

