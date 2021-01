Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 18:19 Hits: 5

US Democrats began the process on Monday (Jan 11) of impeaching President Donald Trump for a historic second time, accusing him of "incitement of insurrection" over his supporters' deadly storming of the US Capitol.

