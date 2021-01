Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 19:13 Hits: 5

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's trade chief on Monday urged President-elect Joe Biden to maintain tariffs imposed on China, arguing that they have shifted the balance of power in Washington's favour.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/keep-tariffs-on-china--outgoing-us-trade-chief-says-13940244