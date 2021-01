Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

In the five years since the world came together to conclude the Paris climate agreement, the geopolitical environment has changed profoundly, and the disastrous effects of global warming have become increasingly evident. Having squandered past opportunities and shirked previous commitments, we now must start making up for lost time.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/time-running-out-for-paris-promise-by-mary-robinson-2021-01