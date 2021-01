Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 15:23 Hits: 5

Protecting the world's biodiversity was on the agenda Monday for world leaders at the One Planet Summit hosted by France and held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210111-france-hosts-one-planet-summit-aimed-at-protecting-global-biodiversity