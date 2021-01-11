What do we know about Islamic State group in the DR Congo?

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 15:53 Hits: 5

An armed Islamist group known as the Allied Democratic Forces or ADF has carried out at least two attacks on villages in the area of Béni in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo since December 28. One of the attacks was claimed by the branch of the Islamic State organisation in Central Africa. What are the links between these two groups and is the Islamic State’s influence growing in the region?

