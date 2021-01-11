The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

What do we know about Islamic State group in the DR Congo?

Category: World Hits: 5

What do we know about Islamic State group in the DR Congo? An armed Islamist group known as the Allied Democratic Forces or ADF has carried out at least two attacks on villages in the area of Béni in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo since December 28. One of the attacks was claimed by the branch of the Islamic State organisation in Central Africa. What are the links between these two groups and is the Islamic State’s influence growing in the region?

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210111-video-adf-beni-dr-congo-islamic-state

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version