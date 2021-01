Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 6

At least 23 people were killed in a police operation that took place Friday to Saturday in a poor neighborhood in Venezuela's capital Caracas, a human rights organization and local press said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/activists-claim-venezuela-police--massacre--killed-23-people-13939444