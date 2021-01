Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:54 Hits: 6

An international trial testing convalescent blood plasma in cases of moderate and severe COVID-19 has halted enrolment of severely ill patients requiring intensive care after finding the plasma was of no benefit, trial investigators said on Monday (Jan 11).

