Black cop sacrifices himself to stop Trump-loving mob from reaching senators in Capitol coup

A Black police officer used himself as bait to an angry mob who breached the Capitol on Wednesday attempting to stop the Senate from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. That officer, Eugene Goodman, is rightfully being hailed as a hero after Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic tweeted footage of the cop diverting insurrectionists. That footage has been viewed more than 9 million times on Twitter. “His name is USCP Officer Eugene Goodman. Remember his name,” CNN reporter Kristin Wilson tweeted. “He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday.My thanks, Officer Goodman. THANK YOU.”

At one point in Bobic’s video, the lead terrorist wearing a QAnon t-shirt over a gray sweatshirt looked over his right shoulder toward the entrance to the Senate before continuing to follow the officer in the opposite direction, Bobic said in a tweet. "This happened at 2:14," the reporter added. The Senate was sealed at 2:15 p.m., according to a Washington Post reporter’s notes. The difference is mere seconds.

“Just now realizing how much of a close call it was in the Senate,” Bobic tweeted. He told "Good Morning America" Thursday he was covering what is normally a routine procedural step of Congress certifying electoral votes from the presidential election when he heard "a commotion" and "yelling." "And I ran downstairs to the first floor of the Senate building, where I encountered this lone police officer courageously making a stand against the mob of 20 or so Trump supporters who breached the capitol itself and were trying to get upstairs,” Bobic said.

Goodman didn’t pull his gun out, and he wasn’t wearing tactical gear. Still, he shoved the mob leader to bait him and ran to grab a baton, Bobic’s video showed. Members of the mob chased Goodman at times and paused to yell at others. “They were yelling ‘Traitors. We want justice. This is our America. If we don’t stop this now, we won’t get justice. Trump won,’” Bobic told “Good Morning America.”

One more detail about the chase up the Senate steps by a mob carrying a Confederate flag: it happened in front of portrait of Sen. Blanche Kelso Bruce, a Mississippi Republican who was the first Black senator to serve a full term, during Reconstruction pic.twitter.com/qaOtvl7bka January 11, 2021

They managed to get onto the Senate floor after it was sealed and senators were taken to safety. “One man eventually got onto the dais where Vice President Mike Pence was preceding only minutes earlier to take photos and to say ‘Trump won this election,’” Bobic said. “It was surreal, surreal and sad, sad day.”

Doug Jensen, the Iowa man that led the charge into the Senate as seen in this video, has been arrested and put into jail https://t.co/0dwpViHMO4 January 9, 2021

Bobic identified the man leading the mob as Doug Jensen, of Iowa. He was arrested Saturday on five federal charges, according to jail records ABC-affiliated WOI-DT obtained. Jensen, 41, faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; disorderly conduct and violent entry in a capitol building; “parading, demonstrating or picketing” in a Capitol building; and “obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder”, WOI reported.

Jensen worked as a laborer for the masonry company Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines but has since been fired, CEO Richard Felice told KCCI. Jensen dismissed the news station as "Fake News" when a reporter reached out to him for his comment via Facebook. Jensen had earlier been quite active on the social media site, identifying himself facing off with officers and posting a photo of himself near the Washington Monument in the same QAnon t-shirt he was pictured in at the riot, according to the Des Moines Register. In a Facebook post dated Jan. 7, Jensen said the "Storm" was coming, a reference to the day QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump will "reveal the truth and arrest high-ranking Americans involved in the fake conspiracy," the newspaper reported.

He also formerly pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct in unrelated incidents, the Des Moines Register reported. His older brother, William Routh, told the newspaper his brother is a "good man," a “family man” influenced and "confused" by the internet. "When I talked to him, he thought that maybe this was Trump telling him what to do,” Routh said.

