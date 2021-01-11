With Democrats in Full Control, It's Time to Pass the PRO Act - A conversation with leaders of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 13:30 Hits: 5

In this special episode, we talk with three representatives of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades—Jim Williams (General Vice President), Kellie Morgan (Political Director & Community Organizer, District Council 77), and Salvador Herrera (Director of Organizing, District Council 88)—about labor's fight to pass the PRO Act. We break down what the PRO Act is, why passing it would institute a monumental shift in worker power, and how it would impact the daily realities of workers and organizers.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/biden-congress-democrats-pro-act-unions-workers-rights