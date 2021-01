Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 10:47 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will designate Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a foreign terror group, a move that aid agencies fear will hamper their work in war-torn Yemen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-to-declare-yemen-s-houthi-rebels-as-terrorist-organization/a-56191364?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf