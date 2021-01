Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 11:12 Hits: 5

Facebook has shut a slew of accounts belonging to Ugandan government officials accused of seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of elections Thursday, the internet giant told AFP on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210111-facebook-shuts-down-accounts-of-ugandan-officials-ahead-of-elections