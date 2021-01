Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 11:37 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry welcomes the government’s decision to reinstate the movement control order (MCO) in several states to help control the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/11/health-ministry-welcomes-govt039s-decision-to-re-implement-mco-in-several-states