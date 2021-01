Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 09:38 Hits: 3

The conservative social network Parler was forced offline Monday, tracking websites showed, after Amazon warned the company would lose access to its servers for its failure to properly police violent content.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210111-conservative-social-network-parler-offline-after-amazon-warning-over-violent-content