Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 08:50 Hits: 4

In the wake of last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol, the final option available to lawmakers who want to punish the president is impeachment – again, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/trump-us-protest-capitol-impeach-charge-democrat-republican-13937226