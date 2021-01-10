Watch: Video busts 5 Trump allies for lying about their support of his election overturn and coup attempt

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 17:08 Hits: 2

A nearly two-minute super-cut of hypocrisy shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Montana Senator Steve Daines, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani all lying their faces off, as if they had always opposed Trump's attempts to steal the election now that a pro-Trump insurrectionist coup attempt occurred at the U.S. Capitol.





https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-allies/