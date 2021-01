Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 22:45 Hits: 2

Winning nearly 80% of the vote, Zhaparov is set to complete his rise from prison to presidency. But voters also chose to do away with parliamentary rule in Kyrgyzstan.

