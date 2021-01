Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 03:53 Hits: 3

Over 90 million people have now been infected by COVID-19, with nations around the world scrambling to vaccinate vulnerable groups and suppress new coronavirus variants. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-global-infections-top-90-million/a-56189411?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf