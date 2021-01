Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 20:13 Hits: 2

Armed men on Sunday killed at least six rangers and wounded several others in an ambush in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park, the world's most important sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas.

