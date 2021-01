Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 06:58 Hits: 3

Ten World Health Organization scientists will visit China from Thursday to probe the origins of Covid-19, authorities said, more than a year after the pandemic began and amid accusations Beijing delayed the investigation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210111-china-says-who-experts-to-probe-covid-19-origins-during-visit-starting-thursday