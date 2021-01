Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 22:08 Hits: 1

Northern Ireland's health minister on Sunday night said COVID-19 was placing the healthcare system under pressure "like never before," as one hospital appealed on social media for the immediate help of all off-duty healthworkers nearby.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/northern-ireland-hospitals-under-pressure-like-never-before-13934374