Sunday Night Owls: Time for DC to get its own star on the flag and votes in the House and Senate

Hannah Giorgis at The Atlantic writes—D.C. Statehood Is More Urgent Than Ever. “The real fraud is that we call ourselves a democracy yet deny the people of our capital political representation.”

Less than six months before a mob of the sitting president’s supporters would descend upon the United States Capitol, a more solemn crowd gathered at its steps. Among those who arrived to pay their final respects to the late Representative John Lewis were Washington, D.C., residents who appreciated his unwavering support of statehood for the district. As they waited in line for the public viewing, a small group of Black women raised their fists in honor of the Georgia lawmaker known as the conscience of Congress, who saw their city’s struggle as the very kind of “good trouble” that defines his legacy. Lewis had backed the symbolically named House Resolution 51 since Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia’s nonvoting delegate, first introduced it nearly three decades ago. In 1993, Lewis declared, “It is not right that there is still an America where there is still some taxation without representation.”

At a D.C. rally on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called on his supporters to march to that same Capitol and confront legislators, repeating false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. Within hours, many of his embittered followers invaded the halls of Congress. In the days since, area residents, lawmakers, and those watching from other parts of the world have asked how such a breach of security could’ve taken place. But this week’s calamity wasn’t a logistical misstep or simple law-enforcement blunder. It was just one logical outcome of Trump’s twin passions: provoking his base with antidemocratic falsehoods and exerting authoritarian control over populations he deems disposable. In this case, the District had no real voice in the Capitol and no real autonomy to defend its own streets without federal approval. Many local advocates saw Wednesday’s attempted coup—which left five people dead, including a police officer—as further evidence that D.C. should be a state. The attack at the Capitol was carried out by “people fooled by political leaders that there was fraud in the election, [but] what they were fighting against is mythical fraud,” Josh Burch, a co-founder of Neighbors United for DC Statehood, told me. “The real fraud is that we call ourselves a democracy yet deny the people of our capital political representation.” Now, following a day of mayhem and fear, all Americans have a clearer window into the stakes of granting D.C. statehood. [...]

The New Progressive Left Shows How to Deal With Sedition , by Alexander Sammon . The Squad, both old and new, immediately drafted a series of steps to deal with Republican insurrectionists directly, rather than hoping they’d just be nicer.

, by . The Squad, both old and new, immediately drafted a series of steps to deal with Republican insurrectionists directly, rather than hoping they’d just be nicer. I Showed Raffensperger Evidence of Wrongful Voter Purges. He Ignored It , by Greg Palast. Georgia's Secretary of State did all he could leading up to the election to suppress the rights of legitimate voters.

, by Georgia's Secretary of State did all he could leading up to the election to suppress the rights of legitimate voters. The Science That Explains Trump’s Grip on White Males, by Catherine Buni & Soraya Chemaly. Decades of research on risk perception can help us understand the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

“I am heartened that our police and Guardspeople were able to get control. I’m upset that 706,000 residents of the District of Columbia did not have a single vote in that Congress yesterday despite the fact their officers were putting their lives on the line to defend democracy.” ~~Muriel E. Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021

To see the Confederate flag marched through our Capitol by a seditious mob is to realize, once again, that the bloody injustices which sparked our Civil War have not been fully reckoned with by this nation. Not by a long shot. January 10, 2021

At Daily Kos on this date in 2020—Gov't reports 145,000 new jobs created last month. If typical, nearly half of them pay low wages:

A low level of unemployment is a good thing. At the very least, it reduces some suffering. So the fact that the past three years have seen a continuation of what began under President Barack Obama as a difficult climb out of a deep hole isn’t anything to be unhappy about just because Donald Trump now occupies the White House. But the situation is a lot more nuanced than can be revealed about the well-being of the labor force by a tally of who worked at least one hour during the survey period. [...] A key nuance is: How many of those millions of workers are earning decent money in those now-plentiful jobs, part-time or full-time? The bureau reported that average wages for all workers rose in December by 3 cents an hour, and wages for production and nonsupervisory workers rose by 2 cents an hour. Last month, it reported that from November 2018 to November 2019, real (that is, inflation-adjusted) average hourly wages had increased 1.7%. This was combined with a decrease in the average workweek, which meant real average weekly earnings over this period fell 0.6%, resulting in a 1.1% increase in real average weekly earnings year over year. Weak by any measure. Especially in an economy we are told nearly every day is booming. Moreover, average wages skew reality, since higher earners lift the average and make prosperity seem broader than it actually is. A Brookings Institution report released in November noted in its analysis that 53 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 qualify as “low-wage.” That is 44% of all workers. Their median hourly wage? $10.22. Median annual earnings? About $18,000. Well above the $7.25 federal minimum that hasn’t changed in a decade, and whose value has fallen to $6.05, which in no way is a living wage in most parts of the country.

