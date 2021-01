Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 09:40 Hits: 0

Flight SJ182 disappeared from radars shortly after takeoff from Jakarta with 62 people on board. Rescuers have found the flight recorders and have pulled other wreckage and body parts from the crash site.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sriwijaya-air-crash-indonesia-locates-black-boxes-in-java-sea/a-56178706?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf