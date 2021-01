Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 09:31 Hits: 0

Amazon will suspend Parler, the tech giant confirmed Saturday, sending the social media network offline after it was banned by Apple and Google for allowing "threats of violence" in the wake of a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210110-amazon-to-suspend-us-app-parler-for-violent-content-following-apple-and-google-moves