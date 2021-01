Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 10:17 Hits: 0

Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from the capital Jakarta, as human body parts and suspected pieces of the plane were retrieved.

