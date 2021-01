Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 19:58 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday that South Korea should avoid politicising the seizure of its vessel by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported, while pressing Seoul to release $7 billion in funds frozen amid U.S. sanctions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/11/iran-tells-skorea-not-to-politicise-seized-vessel-demands-release-of-funds