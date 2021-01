Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 18:33 Hits: 4

Wilhelm Koppe, who headed the SS and police in Nazi-occupied Poland, lies buried near the German city of Bonn. His grave is often marked by a sign telling of his crimes — and his escape from justice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-high-ranking-nazi-figure-wilhelm-koppe-escaped-justice/a-56171606?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf