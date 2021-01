Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 14:50 Hits: 3

Britain is on course to have immunised its most vulnerable people against Covid-19 by mid-February and offering a shot to every adult by autumn, with some 2 million people having already received a first dose, its health secretary said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210110-uk-says-on-course-for-covid-19-vaccination-target-as-deaths-top-80-000