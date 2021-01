Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 15:06 Hits: 3

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210110-algerian-president-flies-back-to-germany-for-post-covid-treatment