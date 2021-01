Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 00:26 Hits: 2

Voting is continuing in Kyrgyzstan in a presidential election in which nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov is looking to cement his hold on power just three months after a popular uprising over a disputed parliamentary vote sent the country into political chaos.

