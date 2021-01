Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 21:26 Hits: 2

Bosnian authorities have started moving some migrants and refugees stuck at a burnt out camp into heated tents, a UN migration official said Friday, as fresh snow and freezing weather added to the misery of people stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210109-first-migrants-moved-to-new-tents-at-bosnia-camp-struck-by-fire-blizzard