Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 03:58 Hits: 3

ROME: Pope Francis and Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Saturday (Jan 9) became the latest high-profile figures to join the global vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, as the United Kingdom reported it had surpassed more than 3 million cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-queen-elizabeth-britain-pope-francis-13928444