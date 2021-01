Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 9

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's railway sector transported a record amount of coal in December last year as demand for coal in the thermal power sector has surged, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/10/china-sees-record-high-coal-transport-by-rail-in-december-2020