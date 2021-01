Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 3

TEHRAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iranian steelmakers exported more than 5.6 million tons of steel ingots during the nine months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 20-Dec. 20, 2020), Iran Daily newspaper reported on Saturday. Read full story

