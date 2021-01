Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 17:34 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the airplane and airline involved in the crash of a Boeing 737-500 jet operated by Sriwijaya Air on an Indonesian domestic flight on Saturday, with 62 people on board. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/10/factbox-details-of-airplane-and-airline-in-indonesia-crash