Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 15:44 Hits: 2

Communist-run Cuba said late on Friday it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the technology for its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate and carry out last-stage clinical trials in humans of the shot in the Islamic Republic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cuba-to-collaborate-with-iran-on-covid-19-vaccine-13927704