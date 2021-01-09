Project Lincoln finds the lane it should stay in: cutting off corporate money to seditionists

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

Now this, this is what Project Lincoln should be doing:

.@ProjectLincoln will be running a brutal corporate pressure campaign targeting Companies, Trade Associations, CEO’s, Directors and senior leadership of organizations that serve as the financiers of the Authoritarian movement that attacked the US Capitol. For example, January 7, 2021

He continued describing those targets, the entities for “Donations that are made to @GOPLeader [Kevin McCarthy], any organization he controls or any committee he controls will draw an action.” That’s the lane for the Project Lincoln gang, those Republicans who spent a lot of time during this election lifting content from left-leaning groups and raising a lot of money to produce and run ads for the purpose of making Trump mad. The group seemed more interesting in rehabilitating themselves and their own political reputations—perhaps to cozy up to the Biden administration and Democrats in power—than in doing the work to reform the Republican Party they helped build. So this is a good development.

Every Republican—all 147 of them but especially Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz—who voted to overturn election results even after the insurrectionist mob of terrorists drove them out of the House and Senate chambers must be held to account and ostracized. Hitting them where it hurts by taking away their big donors is exactly the right lane for the Lincoln gang to be in. Big business can’t run away from Trump fast enough right now. “The chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election,” one group made up of the CEOs of some of the nation’s biggest companies, the Business Roundtable, tweeted. The far-right National Association of Manufacturers called on Vice President Pence to oust Trump with the 25th Amendment. “Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit,” the association said.

Well, that has to go for the 147 House and Senate Republicans who supported those conspiracy theories by trying to overturn the election based on those lies. If Project Lincoln can make that happen—the end of the flow of corporate dollars to the seditionists—more power to them. (Not that it will be that hard now that Democrats are going to be in charge of Congress and the White House and have the power.)

But corporate America funds the fascist Republicans and needs to be called out for that. No one better to do that calling out than other Republicans.

