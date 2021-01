Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 12:40 Hits: 5

The effects of winter storm Filomena were felt in 36 of Spain's 50 provinces, with heavy snowfall paralyzing the capital city of Madrid. The historic storm has left three people dead.

