Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 14:10 Hits: 7

A Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on a domestic flight on Saturday and rescuers said suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210109-indonesian-passenger-plane-feared-to-have-crashed-with-62-aboard