Here's a roundup of people getting arrested for their part in Trump's failed revolt

The FBI put out a call to the public to help identify the criminals involved in the chaotic coup d’etat insurgence at our nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. Very quickly the public and local news began providing names and more than enough evidence. They even got fun quotes from criminals who want to believe that they were mostly cosplaying revolution and not really staging a revolution. Of course, Lonnie Coffman, the 70-year-old Alabama man arrested with a gun and ton of ammunition as well as 11 Molotov cocktail devices “ready to go” in his truck seems belie that.

But whether you brought weapons or just broke into public officials’ offices while looting things and vandalizing in the name of “America,” you broke some very serious federal laws. Below are some of the arrests that have begun to get made after the strangely impotent national security response from Capitol Police and our government on Wednesday. On Thursday night, reports came out that Capitol police had made 14 arrests, none of which were residents of Washington, D.C. The Los Angeles Timesreported that this has brought the total number of arrests—mostly for “curfew violations” and “unlawful entry”—up to 82 people. The Washington Post says that about half of those were charged with violations stemming from the actual assault on the Capitol building.

The Tennessean reports that “multiple Tennessee Republican House members' homes and state offices” were searched for evidence by federal agents on Friday. A lot of Tennessee legislative staff members are being put on leave as they are investigated for their part in Wednesday crimes.

West Virginia Del. Derrick Evans was taken into custody for “allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday.” Here’s video of that.

#BREAKING WV Delegate Derrick Evans has been taken into federal custody. He’s charged after allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday. A woman saying he was his grandmother came out telling us to leave as he was put in a car. #WSAZpic.twitter.com/wK2RqFcaF7 January 8, 2021

Why is Derrick in trouble? Why don’t you ask Derrick in the video he shot of the crimes he was committing.

A Hawaii Proud Boy leader, Nick Ochs, has reportedly been arrested for his part in the siege on the Capitol building.

Nick Ochs, Proud Boy and self-named dictator, running for office in Hawai pic.twitter.com/MwBg2MLulp January 8, 2021

Richard Barnett defiant … and de dumb. Richard Barnett defiant … and de dumb.

Here’s old Richard Barnett and his looted trophy. He’s been arrested and is facing at least three counts from the D.C. prosecutors office.

From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm January 8, 2021

One of those frightening Trump Boat parade organizers named Kristina Malimon was arrested. According to BuzzFeed, she’s the 28-year-old vice chair for the Young Republicans of Oregon, and also a delegate for the Multnomah County Republican Party. Yay!

DC mob attack, 1/6/21: ▪️ Broke into Capitol ▪️ Offices vandalized ▪️ National Guard: about 340 ▪️ Arrests that day: 82 DC anti-racism protest, 6/1/20: ▪️ 1 block away from White House ▪️ No attempt to breach building ▪️ National Guard: about 5,000 ▪️ Arrests that day: 289 pic.twitter.com/gYlUWT9X4l January 8, 2021

