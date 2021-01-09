Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 11:59 Hits: 3

Conspiracy theories alleging that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris faked her Covid-19 vaccination have been circulating on Facebook and Twitter in numerous languages. Adherents to this theory claim that the syringe used to vaccinate her didn’t have a needle. But it turns out that the quality of the video has been reduced, making the image blurry… and making it easier to believe this misinformation.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-was-there-really-no-needle-when-kamala-harris-got-vaccinated-for-covid-19-look-again