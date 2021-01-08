'Incitement of insurrection': Democrats unveil damning new impeachment articles against Trump

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 22:02 Hits: 2

House Democrats are moving forward with plans to impeach President Donald Trump, and will begin the official process Monday, NBC News reports. Several Democratic Members of Congress have circulated different sets of Articles of Impeachment but as of Friday afternoon the draft that appears to be supported by leadership consists of just one article: "Incitement of Insurrection."

The four-page article, which is to be presented before the full House on Monday, says Trump "will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law."

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed, "Congress will now be introducing articles of impeachment on Monday."

CNN's Manu Raju has posted the full text, which was drafted by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin.

Five hours ago Congressman Lieu said there were already 130 co-sponsors.

