World Welcomes 2021 With Low-Key Celebrations Due to Pandemic

The world welcomed 2021 with over 83 million COVID-19 cases and over 1.8 million deaths. In most major cities, celebrations were discreet, amid strict health restrictions, and no mass festivities or street gatherings.

Latin America closes 2020 as the region most affected by COVID-19, with Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico among the nations with the highest number of cases.

However, people look to 2021 with hope. Although the pandemic continues to cause harm, confidence is growing as vaccines come into use.

