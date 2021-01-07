Iran: All Those Culpable in Ukraine Plane Crash Be Judged

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:51 Hits: 2

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that "all those culpable" of dereliction of duty in the crash of the Ukrainian plane near Tehran in January 2020 have to be judged.

"The judiciary will prosecute all the perpetrators of the incident, this trial is important for us," Rouhani said in a statement broadcasted by official news agency IRNA, in a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

All the aspects of the incident, he stressed, must be clarified and made known to the public.

The Iranian cabinet, Rouhani further said, has "done its best to clarify the incident," and last week it decided to compensate all the heirs and survivors of the victims, without any discrimination based on nationality or citizenship.

The Iranian authorities are also engaged in dialogues with their Ukrainian counterparts to reach an agreement over compensation for the aircraft, Rouhani said.

The Ukraine passenger flight was hit on Jan. 8, 2020, by Iranian missiles shortly after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said that its forces "accidentally" shot the plane down.

