Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 05:58 Hits: 9

The US Constitution promises equal protection under the law — BLM protesters would beg to differ. Police inaction on Capitol Hill shows that in Trump's America, White is still right, says Mimi Mefo Takambou.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-us-law-enforcement-is-a-tale-of-two-colors/a-56172117?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf