Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 00:42 Hits: 9

Genetic variants of the novel coronavirus, including the one found in UK, could impact the performance of some molecular COVID-19 tests and lead to false negative results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-virus-variants-lead-false-negative-tests-13923442