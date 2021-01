Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 21:53 Hits: 4

“Icebound” tells the story of 16th-century navigator William Barents, whose crews tested the limits of human endurance, not once but three times.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0108/Dutch-explorers-courted-disaster-in-efforts-to-find-a-Northwest-Passage?icid=rss