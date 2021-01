Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:32 Hits: 4

Philip Weiser opens grand jury probe into the death of McCain, 23, killed while in Colorado police custody in 2019.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/8/elijah-mccain-colorado-top-cop-calls-grand-jury-to-probe-death