Fighting for the climate: France's new eco-warriors

France's new generation of environmental activists have rejected traditional marches and petitions they deem ineffective and old-fashioned in favour of shock tactics: occupying public spaces, blockading multinational companies and tearing down official portraits of the president. They say acts of civil disobedience are necessary to highlight the escalating climate crisis. Our reporters went to meet them.

