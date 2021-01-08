The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Auschwitz, QAnon, Viking tattoos: the white supremacist symbols sported by rioters who stormed the Capitol

Category: World Hits: 7

Auschwitz, QAnon, Viking tattoos: the white supremacist symbols sported by rioters who stormed the Capitol A group of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol building on January 6 as members of the United States Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in the election held last November— usually a routine procedure. While many rioters wore shirts and carried signs emblazoned with the slogan "Trump 2020", others openly sported Nazi and white supremacist symbols, which are easily identifiable in the amateur images they posted online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-white-supremacist-symbols-us-capitol

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version