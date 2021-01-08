Auschwitz, QAnon, Viking tattoos: the white supremacist symbols sported by rioters who stormed the Capitol

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:42 Hits: 7

A group of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol building on January 6 as members of the United States Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in the election held last November— usually a routine procedure. While many rioters wore shirts and carried signs emblazoned with the slogan "Trump 2020", others openly sported Nazi and white supremacist symbols, which are easily identifiable in the amateur images they posted online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-white-supremacist-symbols-us-capitol